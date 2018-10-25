Vigilance books SIDCO officials over illegal appointments row

SRINAGAR:
Vigilance Organization Kashmir (VOK) on Wednesday booked State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) officials for their alleged involvement in illegal appointments in the Corporation.
“During a surprise check it surfaced that during the year 2016-2017, Amit Sharma, then Managing Director SIDCO, DK Razdan then Superintending Engineer, Nazir Ahmad Parray then Executive Engineer Division 1st, Abdul Rashid Bhat then Executive Engineer Division 2nd, Suhail Malik then Executive Engineer Division 3rd have appointed 23 beneficiaries illegally and without putting these posts to advertisement and against the rules and regulations,” a statement of the Vigilance said. “Thus, the public servants in furtherance with criminal conspiracy made entry of 23 beneficiaries in SIDCO department conferring undue pecuniary benefit to themselves and the beneficiaries at the cost of State exchequer,” the statement added. Consequently, FIR No.33/2018 was registered in Vigilance police station.