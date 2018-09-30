Vigilance books officers for misappropriation of funds

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
Vigilance Organization Jammu has registered a case against the misappropriation of funds pertaining to ZEO office Marwah especially SSA funds of Marwah Zone. In a statement, on Friday the official spokesperson said that a case under FIR No. 33/2018 under section 5(1)(c), 5(1)(d) r/w section 5(2) of J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 and section 120-B RPC was registered in PS VOJ against Nazir Ahmed Farash S/O Ghulam Muhammad Farash R/O Khanpora Baramulla, Ghulam Qadir Beigh S/O Ghulam Ahmed Beigh R/O Hullar District Kishtwar and Fiaz Ahmed S/O Ghulam Ahmed R/O village Janakpora Tehsil Marwah, Kishtwar (now expired). According to the statement the case has been registered on the basis of a verification conducted into the allegations of misappropriation of funds pertaining to ZEO Office Marwah especially SSA funds of Marwah Zone by Fiaz Ahmed I/C Junior Assistant and I/C SSA, along with DDO.
The official spokesperson said, “It has surfaced that during the financial year 2010-11 and 2011-12, huge transactions have taken place in the personal accounts of late Fiaz Ahmed in A/C No.SB-165 J&K Bank Dachan and A/C No.15654 J&K Bank Kishtwar. Verification further revealed that the then ZEO Marwah, Nazir Ahmed Farash allegedly under a well-knit conspiracy hatched with his subordinate Fiaz Ahmed, issued various cheques in his name from official account of ZEO office Marwah with the intention to misappropriate the government money, out of the funds meant for construction of toilets and learning corners under SSA scheme. “No such toilet has been found constructed at UPS Chicha nor any learning corner has been constructed in any school of Block Dachan during the said period. “Toilet of UPS Gujjar Kotha has been constructed up to roof level only .” It has also come to fore that as per SSA norms, payments are to be made by school heads through VEC (Village Education Committee) after seeking proper authority from ZEO concerned. Before processing the payments, completion certificate needs to be obtained from VEC and JE/AE SSA. Verification conducted also revealed that Govt. money amounting to Rs 6,60,000/- was credited into the personal account of one private person namely Tariq Hussain S/O Abdul Rehman R/O Ganaipora Kiyar Dachan bearing No.2006/21 in J&K Bank Dachan which was deposited in the said account on authority letter of ZEO Marwah No ZEO/M/Adv-1035 dated 11-11-2011 on 22.12.2011. Out of this Rs.6,11,000/- has been transferred to account No. 15654 at JK Bank Kishtwar of Fiaz Ahmed through credit invoice and Rs 49000/-. The money was withdrawn on the same day. This money trail substantiates the allegations that the ZEO in league with Fiaz Ahmed has misappropriated the Govt Money of Rs. 6,60,000/- which have been illegally and fraudulently withdrawn from the account of Tariq Hussain without his knowledge duly facilitated by Fiaz Ahmed as the passbook of Tariq Hussain for the relevant period was lying with Fiaz Ahmed. It has also been found during verification that the cheques have been issued to Fiaz Ahmed in violation of SSA norms without the execution of works on the ground by Nazir Ahmed Farash, the then ZEO Marwah. After his transfer, his successor Ghulam Qadir Beigh the then I/C ZEO Marwah also joined the conspiracy by issuing of cheque of Rs. 247100/- dated 24.12.2017 in the name of Sh. Fiaz Ahmed for disbursement on account of the construction of toilets some of which are either non-existing or not having been completed as per norms. By acting in this manner, the then ZEO Marwah Sh. Nazir Ahmed Farash under a well-designed conspiracy hatched with Fiaz Ahmed I/C Jr. Asstt. I/C SSA (now expired) by abuse and misuse of his official position as a public servant misappropriated Govt money. Ghulam Qadir Beigh who joined the conspiracy at a later stage also facilitated withdrawal of Rs. 247100/- through Fiaz Ahmed and the amount has been misappropriated. Investigation of the case has been taken up.