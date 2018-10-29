About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Vigilance Awareness Week to be observed from today

Srinagar
The Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed in all states from today to promote probity in public life and achieve a corruption-free society. The theme of the week this year is, 'Eradicate Corruption - Build A New India'. 
 
The observance of the week will commence with pledge taking by public servants in the Ministries, Departments, PSUs, Banks and all other Organisations.
 
During the week, several functions will be organized to create awareness against the corrupt practices.
