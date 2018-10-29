Vigilance Awareness Week to be observed from today

Get - On the Play Store.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made "mistakes" on Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of which the state is "on fire". Addressing a public meeting here, Gandhi also alleged that the 'One-Rank, One-Pension' scheme has not been imple...More
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia wAS sentenced to seven years in jail Monday by a judge after finding her guilty of misusing her power to collect money for a charity fund named after her late husband. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Zia’s appeal to h...More
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh reviewed the security situation in central Kashmir Monday and commended the troops for their dedication to duty. He was accompanied by Commander of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt, an army official said. Lt Gen Singh ...More
The downward slide in petrol and diesel prices continued on Monday after rates were cut by 30-20 paise a litre on softening international oil prices. Petrol price was cut by 30 paise a litre and now costs Rs 79.75 a litre in Delhi, according to a price notification issued b...More
Army chief General Bipin Rawat Monday said the Army was looking into reports of snipers entering the Kashmir Valley to target forces personnel. Three government force personnel were killed in sniper attacks by Jaish-e-Mohammed militants since mid-September, prompting the se...More
The Supreme Court on Monday fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said the appropri...More
Scores of residents of north Kashmir's Bandipora town Monday assembled near Deputy Commissioner's office and staged a strong protest demonstration against the electricity issues. Protesting residents blocked Bandipora-Gurez road to protest against power crisis in the area. ...More
In a shocking incident, a man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping his daughter in Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Police spokesman said that police Station Kunzer received a written complaint from one person Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat stating that his 2...More
At least 17 people were killed in Pakistan when a passenger vehicle fell in a deep gorge in the country's mountainous northwest region, police said. The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Rawalpindi from Ghazar in Kohistan district when it skidded from a mountain on Karakor...More
The Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed in all states from today to promote probity in public life and achieve a corruption-free society. The theme of the week this year is, 'Eradicate Corruption - Build A New India'. The observance of the week will commence with pled...More
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday launched a special portal to address the grievances and complaints of the general public. Pakistan Citizens' Portal (PCP) is a complete grievance redressal system which is connected with all the government departments. The Prime Mini...More
Three people sitting on tracks were run over by a train near Nangloi Railway Station on Monday, railways said. The three, who were believed to be drunk, were sitting on the tracks at 7.15 am when the Bikaner-Delhi Express mowed them down. The train driver sounded the siren b...More
Three Palestinians were killed Sunday in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the enclave said. Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said emergency crews were transporting the bodies of the dead, who appeared to be in their early teens, to hospital ...More
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made "mistakes" on Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of which the state is "on fire". Addressing a public meeting here, Gandhi also alleged that the 'One-Rank, One-Pension' scheme has not been imple...More
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia wAS sentenced to seven years in jail Monday by a judge after finding her guilty of misusing her power to collect money for a charity fund named after her late husband. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Zia’s appeal to h...More
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh reviewed the security situation in central Kashmir Monday and commended the troops for their dedication to duty. He was accompanied by Commander of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt, an army official said. Lt Gen Singh ...More
The downward slide in petrol and diesel prices continued on Monday after rates were cut by 30-20 paise a litre on softening international oil prices. Petrol price was cut by 30 paise a litre and now costs Rs 79.75 a litre in Delhi, according to a price notification issued b...More
Army chief General Bipin Rawat Monday said the Army was looking into reports of snipers entering the Kashmir Valley to target forces personnel. Three government force personnel were killed in sniper attacks by Jaish-e-Mohammed militants since mid-September, prompting the se...More
The Supreme Court on Monday fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said the appropri...More
Scores of residents of north Kashmir's Bandipora town Monday assembled near Deputy Commissioner's office and staged a strong protest demonstration against the electricity issues. Protesting residents blocked Bandipora-Gurez road to protest against power crisis in the area. ...More
In a shocking incident, a man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping his daughter in Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Police spokesman said that police Station Kunzer received a written complaint from one person Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat stating that his 2...More
At least 17 people were killed in Pakistan when a passenger vehicle fell in a deep gorge in the country's mountainous northwest region, police said. The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Rawalpindi from Ghazar in Kohistan district when it skidded from a mountain on Karakor...More
The Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed in all states from today to promote probity in public life and achieve a corruption-free society. The theme of the week this year is, 'Eradicate Corruption - Build A New India'. The observance of the week will commence with pled...More
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday launched a special portal to address the grievances and complaints of the general public. Pakistan Citizens' Portal (PCP) is a complete grievance redressal system which is connected with all the government departments. The Prime Mini...More
Three people sitting on tracks were run over by a train near Nangloi Railway Station on Monday, railways said. The three, who were believed to be drunk, were sitting on the tracks at 7.15 am when the Bikaner-Delhi Express mowed them down. The train driver sounded the siren b...More
Three Palestinians were killed Sunday in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the enclave said. Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said emergency crews were transporting the bodies of the dead, who appeared to be in their early teens, to hospital ...More