Video of a ‘flying kiss’ by cop triggers outrage on social media

Shafat MirAwantipora:
A fresh controversy has been triggered at the Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora, after a video has gone viral in which a cop can be seen making a vulgar gesture towards the University busses, carrying female students.
On Monday, hundreds of students along with the Vice Chancellor of the University were caught in a hostage like situation as the students, demanding the release of detained fellow students, blocked the road outside University.
The standoff between the protesting students and the police came to an end with police releasing all the students on Monday evening, along with an engineering student, Tasaduk Rashid, who had been picked up by the police from his residence in Awantipora on last Thursday along with his father for inciting violence, as per police.
Tasaduk’s continuous arrest had triggered day long clashes between the police and students which ended in the late evening after his release at around 8 pm in the evening.
The video, in which a cop can be seen making a offensive gesture towards the University students, as their bus leaves to their destinations from Awantipora, was instantly uploaded on the social networking site Facebook, with thousands of views and shares leading to an outrage among the netizens.
A particular Facebook page, IUST Students, which claims to be an ‘Official Page’ also uploaded the video with caption, “Policeman sends off flying kiss to the students after the buses left the university at 7:45 pm (Normally scheduled 5 pm) after day long protests in the university demanding the release of university student who was arrested by police some days ago. The girl students were also stuck till the protests were over”.
One of the users while commenting on this video post said, “This is flirting in Uniform, shame on JKP”. While many others mostly showered abuses on the cop in comments section, to vent their anger over the incident.
Insiders in the University say, this kind of behavior by a cop may trigger more protests and the police must punish this particular personnel to avoid further controversies.
Police said, they are investigating the incident and an appropriate action will be taken against the involved cop.
“We have initiated a process of inquiring about it and we will take appropriate steps to curb such type action by any policeman in future”, said SSP Awantipora, Zahid Malik.