Video journalist injured during clashes in Shopian village

Javid SofiShopian
A video journalist from Shopian district of South Kashmir was hit with pellets while discharging his professional duties at Memander village where forces has launched a CASO after a militant attack on their vehicle.
Aijaz Ahmad Dar, a video journalist who works with Zee News as a stringer, received minor pellet injury in forehead, while discharging his professional duties at Memander.
A colleague attending him said that he was shifted to district hospital Shopian where from he was discharged after treatment.
Clashes erupted in the village when a search operation was launched in the area after an armoured vehicle of army came under militant fire around 1:45 PM today.
"We were wearing bullet proof jackets and displayed our cameras. We even shouted that we are press men but still pellets were fired into our direction in which Aijaz received an injury, " a fellow journalist who was attending Aijaz said.