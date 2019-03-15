Video-conference held at KU’s Leh campus

March 15, 2019 |

A video-conference was held at Leh campus of the University of Kashmir to formalise a separate calendar for admissions and examinations for students of Ladakh region.

The hour-long conference was organised by Rector, Leh campus, Prof Farooq Ahmed Khan, with NIC Leh, NIC Kargil and the University of Kashmir (main campus) to sensitise different stake-holders about the new initiatives taken by the University to expeditiously resolve student-related issues.

Principal GDC Kargil, Principal GDC Norba, Principal EJM College Leh participated in the conference.

KU’s Controller of Examinations Prof Farooq Ahmed Mir informed the participants about measures taken by the university vis-a-vis timely admissions and declaration of results in satellite campuses, Leh and Kargil.

He said the vice-chancellor has instructed him to address grievances, if any, of students from Leh, Kargil, Zanskar, Nobra, Drass, Gurez and Tangdhar on priority. Prof Mir also said that separate sub-offices at Leh and Kargil campuses have been set up to expedite the process of admissions, examinations and result-declaration.

Earlier, Prof Farooq Ahmed Khan thanked the vice-chancellor for taking keen interest in development of satellite campuses in Ladakh region. He also appreciated the efforts of the Controller of Examination to formally introduce examination calendar for the Ladakh region in the larger interests of the students.