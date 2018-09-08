Victim’s body exhumed, fresh postmortem conducted

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Sep 07:
The body of a nine-year-old Boniyar rape and murder victim was exhumed and a fresh postmortem was conducted on Friday.
A team of forensic experts, doctors, and officials from Police under supervision of the Magistrate Muhammad Aslam exhumed the body of the minor girl and a fresh postmortem was conducted to clarify certain medico-legal aspects.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Chief Medical Officer, Boniyar, Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo said that forensic experts from GMC Srinagar Dr Riyaz and Dr Arsalan assisted by Gynecologist Dr Gulshan and a surgeon from Uri hospital Dr Shabir carried out the exhumation and autopsy process.
He said that the fresh postmortem was conducted to clarify certain medico-legal aspects.
Earlier, Police said the nine-year-old girl from Trikanjan Boniyar area of Uri was gang raped and murdered by his step-brother and his friends on pretence of the victim's stepmother, Fehmeeda.
They said the minor girl’s decomposed body was recovered from a forest area 10 days after she went missing.
BMO Boniyar, Dr Bashir Ahmad Teli, who was part of the team that exhumed the victim’s body, said the forensic team assisted by doctors exhumed the body at around 10 am and the process of autopsy remained in process up to 2 pm.
“The process of exhumation started at around 10 am. The forensic experts from GMC Srinagar asked for digital X-rays and for that we had to move to District Hospital Baramulla and after collecting samples and documents, the autopsy was completed by the experts at around 2 pm,” BMO Boniyar said.
He said Police was in favour of a fresh autopsy by experts.
Meanwhile, SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain said the body of the minor Boniyar girl was exhumed to clarify certain more medico-legal aspects which earlier doctors while performing autopsy could not do.
Police said that all the accused had been arrested and that it would soon present a charge sheet.