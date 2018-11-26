Vicious cycle of violence must end: NC

Party condemns civilian killing spree in South Kashmir
Party condemns civilian killing spree in South Kashmir
Srinagar:
Urging upon government of India and Governor’s administration to immediately stop vicious cycle of violence in restive Kashmir region, National Conference (NC) on Sunday said that state was going through one of the most deadly phases of history.
Talking to local newsgathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS), General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar, condemned civilian killing and wounding of several others in south Kashmir’s Shopian and said that the state Governor and Government of India’s Home Ministry must intervene without delay to put a lid over the spray of killings being witnessed with each passing day in the state. He said that the violence, death, pillage is becoming a new norm in Kashmir and would prove calamitous for state’s future in the coming times. He added that the tall claims of bringing back normalcy and stopping the stone pelting incidents have fallen flat as there isn’t a single day in Kashmir when killings are not witnessed. The National Conference General Secretary subtly hinted that the party delegation may take up the issue with the Prime Minister and the final decision in this regard will be taken once party’s president Dr Farooq Abdullah returns to valley.