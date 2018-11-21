About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Vice Prez, PM greet people on Milad-un-Nabi

Published at November 21, 2018 11:43 AM 0Comment(s)708views


Vice Prez, PM greet people on Milad-un-Nabi

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, saying Prophet Mohammad (SAW) showed humanity the path of universal brotherhood.

Prophet Mohammad (SAW) showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood, Naidu wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister said on the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW), people remember his noble teachings.

" ... pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around," he tweeted.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top