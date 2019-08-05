Vice Chancellor’s forum meet held at KU

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

The Forum of Vice Chancellor’s of J&K Universities met on Sunday at the University of Kashmir to deliberate upon issues concerning academics and research activities in the varsities.

The high-level meeting was attended by Prof Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir; Prof Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir; Prof Mushtaq Siddiqui, Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora, Prof. Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University; Prof Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor Cluster University, Jammu, Prof Sheikh Javid Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Cluster University, Kashmir, Prof K.S Risam Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu and Dr Rakesh Sehgal Director National Institute of Technology Srinagar.

The meeting was also attended by Dean Academic Affairs KU Prof Akbar Masood, Dean College Development Council (DCDC) KU Prof GM Sangmi and Registrar KU, Dr Nisar A Mir.

The Vice-Chancellors held a threadbare discussion on several issues including formulation of concrete and meaningful facility for interuniversity credit transfer, formulation of format for Best Teacher Award in the Universities, relevance of M.Phil courses being offered in the State Universities and need for sharing of knowledge, common infrastructure and various facilities between the universities of the state for the ultimate benefit of the students, scholars and faculty.

The Vice Chancellors’ Forum also vowed to meet frequently to discuss issues of mutual concern /interest and evolve policies in tune with the changing global scenario vis-a-vis higher education, and also in line with the local societal requirements.