Vice-Chancellor KU inaugurates innovation exhibition at IoT, Zakura

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Vice- Chancellor Kashmir University Prof. Talat Ahmad Monday inaugurated an Innovation Exhibition Hall at Institute of Technology University of Kashmir, Zakura Campus. He was accompanied by Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Akbar Masood and Director, Institute of Technology Prof G.Mohi-uddin Bhat Deach School of Engineering and other officials of the varsity.

The exhibition showcases the innovations developed by grassroots innovators from across J&K and those from the students of IoT. Some of the innovations exhibited in the hall include, Thought Controlled Home Automation, Audio Notification Disssemination System, Gas Samovar by Shazia Akhter, Iron cutter by Abdul Rehman Sheikh, Pole Climber and Walnut Cracker by Mushtaq Ahmad, Walnut Washer by Touseef Ahmad, Walnut Peeler, Modified Bukhari, Multi purpose tool by Mohammad Rafiq Ahanger and 20 other innovations from Kashmiri innovators.

A Wall of Fame inside the Innovations Exhibition, displaying the awards and appreciations received by Kashmiri innovations at national level is the focus of the Innovation Exhibition. While patent award certificates have been displayed on the Wall, many Kashmiri innovators can be seen receiving awards from several presidents of India as a recognition of their contribution towards technology innovation.

The Vice-chancellor while appreciating the effort of Prof. G. M. Bhat Chairman NIF cell said that the Innovation Exhibition will serve as an inspiration for the engineering students in particular and the youth if the Valley in general.

The Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Akbar Masood said that the exhibition will serve as a model for acadia-industry interface. He said that the innovation should get gradually rich by including more innovations from innovators of the Valley.

Prof G. Mohi uddin Bhat, while acknowledging the contribution and support from National Innovation Foundation India, for sponsoring grassroot innovations from J&K, said that this Exhibition Hall the first of its kind in the State of J&K. "This is the first Innovation Exhibition Hall established by University of Kashmir incollaboration with National Innovation Foundation, India and will be open for our students and for the students of other academic institutions in the Valley," Prof. Bhat said.

