Vice Chancellor KU expresses gratitude

Srinagar, Sep 12:
Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad has expressed deep gratitude to all civil society members including academicians, writers, scientists, officials of civil administration, members in the judiciary, research scholars, teaching and non-teaching staff of Kashmir University and from other Universities and colleges, friends, neighbors and relatives for their condolences over the demise of his mother.
“I am very thankful to all my friends from academics and also from different fields who shared the pain and agony of our family and came to visit in person to offer their condolences. At the same time I also express my gratitude to those who sent condolence messages on phone and through e-mail,” said Prof Talat.
Meanwhile people from different walks of life continued to visit the official residence of Vice Chancellor at VC lodge to express their condolences over the demise of Prof Talat`s mother who passed away passed away after brief illness during the intervening night of September 01-02, 2018.