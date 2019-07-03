VHP calls for creation of delimitation commission in JK

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Demands revocation of Art 35-A, Art 370

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded implementation of delimitation commission in Jammu and Kashmir to end political discrimination with Jammu.

Speaking to media, a VHP leader said that they had organized a conference where large number of rightwing leaders from across the India participated to discuss promotion of “sprit of nationalism and Hindutav” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the history of Jammu and Kashmir, a large number of prominent Hindu leaders assembled in Jammu to discuss various issues for the benefit of the community members,” said VHP leader.

He said that the conference which was held in Kangra Fort concluded with the resolutions on opening of Kailash Sarover route though Leh (Ladah), viza free / permit free corridor for pilgrims of Sharda Peeth in PoK, and facility of yatra at Amarnath though cable-car.

He said that they have resolved that the Kashmiri Pandits should be returned to their homes and settled in Kashmir, while the religious places of Hindus should be restored.

On Article 35-A and Art 370, he said, that these special provisions should be revoked for the benefit of citizens of the State.

“Children of women belonging to the State who marry outside the Jammu and Kashmir would have right on property if Art 35-A is revoked,” he said.

Similarly, he advocated removal of Art 370 and demanded the delimitation should be conducted as early as possible.

The VHP leader also demanded opening of alternate route for pilgrimage to Amarnath via Kargil. Pertinently, the VHP conference was attended by the rightwing participants of Durga Vahini (women wing), and Bajrang Dal.