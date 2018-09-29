Vets, Vet Scientists reiterate demand Veterinary University for J K

Rising Kashmir News
An extraordinary meeting of Jammu & Kashmir Veterinary Doctors Association (JKVDA) headed by its President Dr. Pervaiz Ahmed Bhat and SKUAST Veterinary Scientist Association (SVSA) headed by its President Dr Shayaib Kamil was held here at Srinagar in view of recent developments in the sphere of the animal husbandry sector of the state.
The meeting also comes in the wake of laudable efforts put in place by Principle Secretary to the Government Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Departments Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon for rejuvenating the entire spectrum of organizations falling in the ambit of the field of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.
The office bearers of both the associations praised timely action and immensely passionate look on to the long pending demands of the veterinary fraternity by Governor of J&K State Satya Pal Malik, advisors to Governor Khursheed Ahmad Ganai and BB Vyas, Chief Secretary BVR Subhrahmanyam and Principal Secretary to Government Finance Department Navin Kumar Choudhary especially for the creation of 400 posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons (VASes) and 400 posts of Paravets recently approved by State Administrative Council after more than 30 years.
The meeting observed that the developments will definitely lead to upliftment of farming community with improve work culture, advanced livestock breeding and health care.
A joint resolution was passed in the meeting to pray for the creation of a veterinary university in the State of J&K as soon as possible which has now become inevitable having been adopted by more than 14 states.
The meeting observed that demand is impending and justified so as to have a focused research keeping in view the local Geo climatic conditions and to cater to the needs of the twin departments of Animal & Sheep husbandry along with Fisheries and Wild Life which will then flourish for making the state a better place in terms of Veterinary academics and Research, animal health, wealth and prosperity.
In the meeting the Vice Chancellors of SKUAST J/K were requested to come forward to support & make this dream come true.