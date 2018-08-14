Vets repose faith in JKVDA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
An extraordinary General Body meeting was held here at Animal Husbandry Complex where in about 110 Doctors from twin departments of Animal and Sheep Husbandry representing almost all districts of Kashmir participated.
An official statement issued here said, among other issues pertaining to the welfare of vets fraternity and upliftment of the departments all members in unison passed the resolution for reposing their absolute faith in Jammu and Kashmir Veterinary Doctors Association(JKVDA) in general and Dr Parvaiz Ahmad President JKVDA in particular.
The meeting was also addressed by Director Animal Husbandry Department Kashmir who also stood in full support of the President besides deliberating the future plans for upliftment and welfare of the departments.
In his address, President JKVDA thanked the galaxy of doctors for their unwavering support and backing.