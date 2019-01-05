Veterans form sports association in G’bl

Rising Kashmir News
Pledging to work for the development of sports in district Ganderbal, a sports body comprising of the veteran sports persons, active sports persons, social activists, media persons, lawyers, prominent citizens was formed today.
Different committees were formed and were assigned different roles to effectively work for the upliftment of the sports infrastructure in the district.
Prominent sportsperson sheikh Mohammed Shafi was unanimously elected as its president, Abdul Ahad Shah as General Secretary and Dr Parvaiz Reshi as Publicity Secretary.
Other office bearers including Rabani, Dr Sajad Bhat, Dr Aijaz Qureshi, Nisar Bhat, Fayaz Alam, Ayaz Sofi, Advocate Abid Jeelani, Idrees Ali and others were also nominated to serve as the in-term executive body of the association.
The association formed is the apex body of various district sports forums already existing within the district.