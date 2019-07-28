Veteran journalist Rahul Jalali passes away

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor, others condole demise

Veteran journalist and former president of Press Council of India, Rahul Jalali passed away in Delhi on Saturday.

He was 63.

Jalali, son of veteran Kashmiri journalist (Late) Pran Nath Jalali, died at a hospital in Delhi today morning.

His cremation will be held at 5 pm on Sunday at Lodhi road crematorium.

Known for his versatility, he served Press Club of India as its president during 2015-16.

People from different walks of life expressed grief over the death of Jalali and prayed for his soul.

Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the demise of Jalali.

In a condolence message, Governor conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Kashmir Media House, publishers of English daily Rising Kashmir, Urdu daily Buland Kashmir and Kashmiri daily Sangarmal, also expressed deep sorrow over the noted journalist’s death.

The house extended condolences with the bereaved family.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah also expressed profound grief over demise of veteran Jalali.

“One more sane voice from the journalistic fraternity has turned silent. My sincere condolences with the family of deceased. His death is a big loss to the journalistic community. May his soul rest in peace,” they said.