Veteran journalist Rahul Jalali dies in Delhi

July 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Veteran journalist and former president of Press Council of India, Rahul Jalali died in Delhi on Saturday.

He was 63.

Jalali, son of veteran Kashmiri journalist (Late) Pran Nath Jalali, died at a hospital in Delhi today morning.

According to reports his cremation will be held at 5 pm on Sunday at Lodhi road crematorium.

Known for his versatility, he served Press Club of India as its president during 2015-16.

People from different walks of life expressed grief over the death of Jalali and prayed for his soul.

Soon after his death, social media was flooded with the condolence posts from journalist in Delhi and in Kashmir.

Kashmir Media House, publishers of English daily Rising Kashmir, Urdu daily Buland Kashmir and Kashmiri daily Sangarmal, also expressed deep sorrow over the noted journalist’s death.

The house extended condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.