Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayyar passes away

Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayyar passed away here today, a member of his family said.
He was 95.
Nayyar died at around 12.30 AM at a private hospital, his elder son Sudhir Nayyar said.
He is survived by his wife and two sons.
His last rites will be performed at Lodhi crematorium.
Nayar was originally born in Sialkot in 1923.
When the Emergency was declared, Nayar was one of the first journalists to be put in jail.
In his autobiography Beyond The Lines, he writes about his interview with Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan, during which the latter revealed that Pakistan had a nuclear device well before it was thought to have had it.
As a journalist, he has documented in detail, human rights violations by the State.
He was also the High Commissioner of India to the U.K. and nominated member of the Rajya Sabha. (PTI)