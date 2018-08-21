Veteran Gojri writer, ex-Director Radio G H Zia passes away

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Veteran Gojri writer and former Director Radio Kashmir Srinagar Choudhary Ghulam Hussain Zia passed away on Monday.
He was 70.
As per family sources, he complained chest pain on the Sunday evening and was immediately shifted to nearby Hospital where he was declared dead due to cardiac arrest.
To remember contributions of Ch Zia for Gujjar community -the Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation – a main organisation of Gujjars- Bakerwals on Monday organised a condolence meeting under the chairmanship of noted tribal scholar Dr. Javaid Rahi. The programme was attended by Gojri writers , poets tribal elders and students of the community.
Rahi while speaking about the contributions rendered by Ch. Ghulam Hussain Zia for Gojri language stated that late Zia was among the forefront runners of community who worked hard for the restoration and revival of Gojri added that Ch Zia spent his whole life for development of tribal Culture in the state. He said for his outstanding works Ch Zia will be remembered for all time to come. Dr. Rahi said being founder producer of Gojri Programme of Radio Kashmir Ch Zia had played a key role in promotion, propagation and documentation of Gojri language especially in the field of preservation of Gojri folklore and intangible heritage of Gujjars.
As a writer Ch. Zia contributed valuable research articles, interviews in Gojri language-his mother tongue, Rahi said.
Noted Gojri writer and broadcaster Ch. Hassan Din Parwaz in speech said Ch. Zia explored new horizons for budding Gojri artists and writers who later emerged as star of the language.
Ch. Shokat Naseem, Ishtiaq Misbah, Mehmood Riaz also spoke on the occasion.
Ch. Ghulam Hassain Zia was born in Raipur -Bantalab Jammu in 1948. A graduate from MAM College Jammu , he joined Radio Kashmir Jammu as producer Gojri Programme in 1975. Later he shifted to Radio Kashmir Srinagar as Producer Gojri Section. Ch Zia raised to the post of Director Radio Kashmir Srinagar and retired in the year 2008 from All India Radio Chandigarh. He survived with 3 daughters and wife.