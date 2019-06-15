Vespa introduces Urban Club range

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Piaggiois announced the launch of its new refreshingly colourful 125CC range -Vespa Urban Club.

The lifestyle scooter joins the portfolio of meticulously finished products from the iconic house of Vespa such as SXL, VXL and Elegante, and comes in four vibrant colours of Azzurro Provenza, Maze Grey, Glossy Yellow and Glossy Red. Powered by a three valve 125 CC engine, the Vespa Urban Club is graced with glossy black embellishments like mirror, grab rail, brake levers and wheels that creates a sharp contrasts while enhancing the Italian aesthetics to its steel monocoque.

The sophisticated and sleek scooter is equipped with Combined Braking System.It also offers additional provisions for owners to install Piaggio’s mobile connectivityfeature to operate and control features of the scooter at a click. Vespa Urban Club is available at an attractive price of INR 72,190 (ex-showroom Pune).

Commenting on the launch of Vespa Urban Club, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to launch the classy Vespa Urban Clubin India. Drawing inspiration from the timeless brand,Vespa Urban Club is a culmination of elegance and new trends, backed by cutting edge technology. We believe the new Vespa Urban Club will add to the style quotient of the rider and will be well-appreciated by Vespa fans.”