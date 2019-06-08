Verninag gunfight: One militant body recovered, searches on

June 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

One militant body was recovered after brief exchange of firing took place between militants and government forces in Nowgam area of Verninag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

A senior Police officer said that one militant body was recovered from the encounter site after there was a brief exchange of firing with militants.

He said that since its a forest area it will take time to search for other hiding militants.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet has been suspended in parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures.(GNS)

