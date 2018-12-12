Vermicompost training prog begins at KVK Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsBUDGAM, DECEMBER 11:
A skill development training course “Vermicompost Producer” started today here at Krishi Vigyan Kendra.
The 200 hour training course was inaugurated by the Director Extension, SKUAST, Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad. The programme is sponsored by Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt of India, Agriculture Skill Council of India and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ATARI).
As many as 20 young entrepreneurs of district Budgam are participating in the training programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Extension, SKUAST, Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad said that vermicompost has turned as best alternate to the harmful fertilizers and pesticides for better crop production.
He said the vermicomposting has a huge scope in Kashmir and aim of the training is to educate and train the educated youth as successful entrepreneurs.
“Successful vermicompost units can bring you money as well as help you to become successful organic fruit and vegetable cultivators,” Dr Mushtaq said.
Asking participants to make best use of training, he said that during the training course, trainers would be given lectures, demonstrations and training about vermiculture, vermiwash and vermicompost so that they are fully acquainted and also train others to start similar units for their income purposes.
In his address, Program Coordinator, KVK, Budgam Dr Nasir Ahmad Dar said that KVK would always be available and provide post-training support to the trainers for initiating their units.
Among others present were Prof. Sumati Narayan (Expert Vermicompost), CAO Budgam, Shabir Ahmad Allahqaband, Course Coordinator, Dr Iqbal Ahmad, Dr Liyaqat Ahmad.