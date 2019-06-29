Verma lauds Handloom Deptt for promoting eco-friendly products

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In an endeavor to facilitate the weavers of the region with convenient marketing facilities, the Handloom Development Department organized a mega event showcasing the handicrafts produced by the artisans of Jammu province.

As per an official, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma inaugurated the programme.

The Department, in an effort to promote and showcase the unique artifacts of the state, has launched a slew of technologically advanced measures like digital printing, fusion printing, screen printing and work on different fabrics like dasuti, tweet and cotton.

Div Com lauded the efforts of the department for according much needed push towards promotion of state’s handloom products which will not only enhance employment opportunities for the skilled manpower but help huge promotion of state’s unique and traditional artifacts. He exhorted upon the officers to further streamline the functioning of handloom societies for enhanced results.

Elaborating on the importance of promoting eco-friendly products in present time of pollution and environment degradation, the Div Com appreciated the massive production of jute bags by the department.

Later, the Div Com distributed appreciation certificates among the weavers namely Rajesh Kumar, Rajini Gupta, Ramnik Kour, Balkrishan Koul, Vinod Koul, Sureshta and Gourav Gupta for their efforts and contribution towards the development of Handlooms.

Joint Director Handloom Development Department, Kanta Devi Rukwal highlighted the achievement and activities of the department, the official added.