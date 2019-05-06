Verinag Athletic club organises run against drugs

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A run for ' Drug free Shahabad' was organized by Verinag Athletic Club from main market to Government Degree College Doru.

The run was aimed to create awareness among the society about the ill-effects of drugs.

Sixty students from different educational institutes of the locality participated in the event. The event was flagged at 7am from main market Verinag.

President Verinag Athletic Club Yonis Ahmed Reshi said the run was not just for prize distribution but with a cause to inculcate the sense of sportsmanship among students and make the participating students aware first and then create a mass awareness among society about the ill effects of drugs.

“It was a cause backed by a healthy exercise.”

The run culminated at Government Degree College Doru where the chief guest of the event Ishfaq Wani CEO of Prime Steel Works who distributed prizes among the winners. The first second and third positions were shared by Rashid Reshi, Sahil Kutay , Ikhlaq Bhat respectively.

The event was sponsored by Prime Steel Works, Hidayat Consulting Group, Print Forest, KKR Restaurant, Lazzat Bakery.