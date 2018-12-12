‘Verdict of people in MP, Rajasthan, other states victory of secular forces’

CPI (M), PDF, DPN hold joint presser
Srinagar:
Mainstream political parties on Tuesday called the verdict of people in five States including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Manipur as the victory of secular forces.
CPI (M) senior leader, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami termed the verdict of people in the elections at five States as “big relief and good news” for entire country including the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well.
“The verdict given by the people in the elections signals the coming events and directions of the country’s politics. Now, it seems that people of India will make a better choice in the coming general elections, a new government which is inclusive and not divisive and it will provide a big relief for the sufferings of peasants, unemployed youth and toiling sections of the population,” he said.
He said it will certainly send a good message to the people of JK who have been feeling the pinch of divisive politics of BJP. “We believe there will be a sense of security among the people,” he said.
Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) chairman, Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen said that the verdict given by the people is win of secular forces. “The atmosphere that was created across India has to be changed as people feel betrayed as not even a single promises done with them was fulfilled,” he said.
Hakeem Yaseen said that the people were betrayed on every front be it unemployment or poverty. He added that mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir should also take lesson from today’s verdict and should only promise about that what they can do after coming into the power.
Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir while reacting over the verdict told KNS said that people are masters, the way they like they go. “Nobody can ever take people either on ride or for granted,” he added. Mir said that such a verdict thrown by the people will definitely give boost to the Congress because they were nowhere in these belts since long. He added that there will be impact on Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir as well.