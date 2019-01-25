Venezuela’s military backs President Maduro, accuses Guaido of coup

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Venezuela’s powerful military high command threw its weight behind President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday as opposition leader Juan Guaido pressed a direct challenge to his authority with the backing of the United States and key Latin American allies.
Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino, a general, accused Guaido of attempting a “coup d’etat” and said Maduro, 56, is “the legitimate president”. Eight generals who command of strategic regions of the country reiterated their “absolute loyalty and subordination” to the socialist leader in messages carried on state television.
Maduro was re-elected in May in snap elections boycotted by the opposition and denounced around the world as fraudulent. He has held onto power in the face of mass protests, international pressure and opposition efforts to oust him.