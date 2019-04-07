Vendors stage protest against highway ban in Srinagar

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Scores of vendors on Sunday staged a protest in Press Enclave against government's decision to disallow civil traffic for two days in a week on Srinagar-Jammu higway.



The vendors said that their business has been hit due to the ban as customers are unable to reach from different districts due to the ban.

They said most of them work on Sundays only, one of the two days of the week on which traffic is banned on the highway, and that they would not be able to feed their families if customers don't keep coming.



The vendors demanded immediate rollback of the government decision.