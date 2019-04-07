About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vendors stage protest against highway ban in Srinagar

 

x (x)
 

Scores of vendors on Sunday staged a protest in Press Enclave against government's decision to disallow civil  traffic for two days in a week on Srinagar-Jammu higway.

The vendors said that their business has been hit due to the ban as customers are unable to reach from different districts due to the ban.

They said most of them work on Sundays only, one of the two days of the week on which traffic is banned on the highway, and that they would not be able to feed their families if customers don't keep coming.

The vendors demanded immediate rollback of the government decision.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vendors stage protest against highway ban in Srinagar

 

x (x)
 

              

Scores of vendors on Sunday staged a protest in Press Enclave against government's decision to disallow civil  traffic for two days in a week on Srinagar-Jammu higway.

The vendors said that their business has been hit due to the ban as customers are unable to reach from different districts due to the ban.

They said most of them work on Sundays only, one of the two days of the week on which traffic is banned on the highway, and that they would not be able to feed their families if customers don't keep coming.

The vendors demanded immediate rollback of the government decision.

News From Rising Kashmir

;