April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vendors, shopkeepers continue to occupy roads; admin in slumber

‘Encroachment of pavements major cause of traffic mess in Srinagar’

Tall claims of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to remove encroachments and demolish illegal structures from the roadsides have fallen flat as the vendors and shopkeepers are rampantly occupying the roads and pavements in the summer capital.
Shopkeepers and vendors can be seen encroaching pavements and roads in various parts of the city including business hub Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Amira Kadal, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Rambagh, Goni Khan Market, Karan Nagar, Shaheed Gunj, Dal Lake, Parimpora, Batamaloo and other areas of the city.
Commuters have been expressing resentment against SMC for not acting tough against the violators. They say both shopkeepers and the vendors have occupied a sizable area and are responsible for traffic mess in the city.
Muhammad Ashraf, a commuter said the vendors and shopkeepers are creating problems for pedestrians by occupying footpaths.
“These selfish shopkeepers encroach the markets at will. They display the stock on pavements. It becomes difficult to walk on those pavements,” he said.
However, in 2018, Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) dug pavements across the city and planted trees citing reasons of beautifying and landscaping the city.
Another commuter at Jehangir Chowk, Junaid Bhat said the vendors were evicted by the authorities several times, but they appear again and as the government has no concrete policy for them.
“If the administration is sincere about the issue, they should construct vendor zones for them,” Bhat added.
According to a senior official at SMC dozens of street vendors in Srinagar city are unwilling to shift to the proposed vendor market sites identified by the corporation.
The official claimed that they are continuously removing encroachments and demolishing illegal structures in the city but due to absence of concrete mechanism, people are again violating the guidelines.
“In 2017, SMC tried to shift vendors to the allotted markets but they did not turn up fearing losses in business,” the official said.
President Vendors Association Amira Kadal said they were asked to move to the Khalsa School vendor zone but they refused. “They are trying to shift us on a temporary basis and if tomorrow next SMC Commissioner comes he will throw us out from the same market," he said.
He said SMC authorities should assure us formally through proper documentation, otherwise, it is just a formality by the authorities. He said they are compelled to occupy the roads as they have no other market to accommodate them.
A senior SMC official said they have already identified few sites in the city for shifting of the vendors.
There are around 3500-3800 registered vendors with SMC and they will be allotted space in the identified vendor markets in the city, he said adding that they are working on the issue.

 

