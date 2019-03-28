Vendors in Sgr will be rehabilitated soon: Dy Mayor

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Mohammad Imran on Wednesday said the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is planning to rehabilitate the vendors in the city, so that city would be decongested.

In a statement issued here he said they are planning to shift the vendors at designated places in the city. They have already forwarded a proposal of block markets for rehabilitating them permanently and it will end also traffic mess in the city.

Imran said this during the anti-encroachment drive in Batamaloo area of the city, where he also discussed problems faced by the general public.

He was accompanied by local corporator Shafat Ahmad and other officials of the SMC. He said Batamaloo has always remained the business hub of the city and they will try to develop more infrastructures in the heritage market.

Earlier on Tuesday visited Budshah Nagar, Natipora to review the work on drainage network which has become now defunct. He also directed urged drainage section to sort the issue as soon as possible.

Imran also visited Nundresh Colony and Bemina areas along with local corporators, Shamima Khan, Rabia Rehman & had an interaction with locals. He directed concerned authorities to solve the grievances of people on priority basis.

He also launched Chinar and Deodar plantation drive in the area at green park Bemina along with concerned corporators.