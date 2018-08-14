Vendor, shopkeeper encroachment finds no end in Sheikh Bagh, Lal Chowk

IGP Traffic blames Srinagar Municipal Corporation for messy situation
Zenaira BakhshSrinagar, Aug 13:
Encroachment in Sheikh Bagh is finding no end with administration taking no concrete steps to deal with the erring shopkeepers and the vendors. With each passing day the footpath encroachers in Lal chowk area are giving a headache to the commuters.
The commuters passing through Sheikh Bagh area in Lal Chowk suffer everyday due to the roads being encroached by the local shopkeepers leaving the commuters in disarray. Afroza, a 12th standard student said, “I feel suffocated while passing through these areas. More than one person cannot walk together because of very small space being available for commuters.”
She said the shopkeepers have no real sense from where the commuters would walk. Footpaths are meant for pedestrians but unfortunately they have occupied it completely making no way for us.
Shameema Akhter a parent while commenting on the issue said, “I am always worried about my children because there is no space for walking on footpaths outside the school. Instead of walking on footpaths, kids are compelled to walk on the main road posing accidental threats.”
Bashir Ahmed, President of Traders Association, Lal Chowk said they have been allotted these shops by the government. “We have our rent deeds but the shopkeepers here put their goods on the footpath which is illegal,” he said.
He added that even after continuous intervention by Inspector General Police (IGP), Traffic, Basant Rath to remove the encroachments the encroachers didn’t pay any heed. The shopkeepers do not show any cooperation to the efforts of the IGP. Even after complaints being filed against these shopkeepers no action was ever taken against them by the authorities.
“Whenever SMC officials or IGP comes to check these shopkeepers they hide all their goods inside their shops and place them back on footpaths once they are gone,” said Fayaz Bhat, a local shopkeeper.
He added that there should be certain rules and regulations for the shopkeepers regarding encroachers and strict punishment should be there for the people who break these rules.
IGP (Traffic), Basant Rath said, “We have been trying to work on this issue from a long time now. This is an SMC violation and they are supposed to look into this matter.”
He further added that this problem can take a lot of time to get solved but the Srinagar Municipal Corporation needs to keep working on it.
Meanwhile, Chief Encroachment Officer (SMC) Ghulam Rasool Dar said, “Whenever we notice encroachments anywhere, we immediately seize the goods of shopkeepers which only get released after the court orders. But police is too lenient to even look into this matter and keep a check on people involved in breaking this rule.”
He further added that they already have shifted around 400-500 street vendors to different zones which include Makkah Market Lal Chowk, Khalsa School, Jehangir Chowk, Jackline near Shergari Police Station, Sector 5, Batamaloo and North Crossing, Lal Ded Road.