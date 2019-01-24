Vendor market Batamaloo turns into dumping site, SMC unmoved

Locals accuse corporation of creating another ‘Achen’ site
Will begin fresh sanitation drive, install new dustbins: Chief Sanitation Officer
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 23:
Despite tall claims of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to improve the ranking of Srinagar city better in 'Swachh Survekshan-2019, Batamaloo vendor market has turned into a garbage dumping site.
According to locals, heaps of garbage are lying unattended starting from Police Station Batamaloo up to Fire and Emergency Service headquarters in the summer capital.
Piles of unattended garbage can be spotted at the site and SMC has allowed it to become another garbage dumping spot.
Mohammad Akram, a local resident said that despite repeated requests to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) the concerned authorities have not responded so far.
“Even during winters, foul smell is emanating from the site. We avoid venturing out of our homes during as dogs in large numbers remain present at the site most of the time,” he said.
Akram said no tourist will visit Srinagar if these things continue. SMC has failed to provide any relief to the residents, he said.
He accused the SMC officials of looting public money and claimed that things have remained unchanged on the ground. “Solid waste including plastic bags, polythene, and vegetable waste can be spotted in every corner of the area,” Akram said.
Another local shopkeeper Zeeshan Ahmad, who sells tea in Batamaloo market said there are no dustbins in the area due to which both vendors and shopkeepers are compelled to dumb garbage in open.
“Authorities have turned a blind eye towards this grave issue. They do not lift garbage from the place leaving the residents prone to diseases,” he said.
Ahmad said during evening both vendors and shopkeepers dump waste at the site.
“This is all mess here and I feel pity for the concerned authorities who do not even care despite passing through the road daily,” he said.
Chief Sanitation Officer SMC, Muhammad Akbar told The Rising Kashmir that the garbage will be cleared from the site.
“It needs joint efforts; people should also support the move. Last year SMC installed some dustbins in the area but they were left empty as people dump the garbage in open,” he said.
Akbar assured that on Friday, they will begin a fresh sanitation drive and will install more dustbins in the area.
In 2018 Swachh Survekshan, the summer capital secured 212th position at the national level.