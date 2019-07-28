Vehicular movement on Srinagar-Leh highway restored

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The traffic movement on the strategic 434 kilometer Srinagar-Leh highway was restored after day long closure due to some necessary work near Zojila Pass.

A traffic police official said that the landslides were cleared from the highway following which traffic movement was restored. Earlier, Srinagar-Leh highway was temporarily closed for traffic due to landslides at several places of Zojila Pass, triggered by rains.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the life line to Ladakh region pressed in Service its men and machines and launched clearance operation to reopen the road for traffic.

SP traffic Rural Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that road was closed early Saturday morning following some necessary work near Zojila Pass, hower The Beacon pressed in service its men and machines and launched clearance operation to reopen the road for traffic which was finally restored late Saturday evening.