Vehicles to come fitted with high security number plates from Apr 1

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
All motor vehicles will come fitted with tamper-proof high security registration plates (HSRPs) from April 1 to protect against counterfeiting, Parliament was informed Thursday.
"The ministry has notified ... mandating that HSRP including the third registration mark, wherever required, shall be supplied by vehicle manufacturers along with the vehicle manufactured on or after April 1, 2019 to their dealers," union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told Lok Sabha in a written reply.
He said transport department officials of states, representatives from testing agencies like Automotive Research Association of India, Central Institute of Road Transport, Central Road Research Institute, and Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures, attended the meet and supported the proposal.
"HSRPs have certain security features and are protected against counterfeiting. The plates are fastened with non-removable/non-reusable snap lock fitting system," Gadkari said.