April 15, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Vehicle used in Kishtwar terror attack seized

Police have seized the car used in the Kishtwar terror attack in which a senior RSS functionary and his PSO were killed, an officer said Sunday.
The vehicle was recovered from an area in Kishtwar district, he said. Police have released a photograph of the owner of the vehicle, Zahid Hussain, who had been absconding since the attack, the officer said.
"We have identified and tracked down a vehicle (used in the terror attack). We have identified its owner also," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, M K Sinha told PTI.
Hussain has reportedly joined terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen recently but police did not confirm this.
According to sources, the car had a false number plate and had changed hands four times.
Senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard were killed on April 9 when a militant opened fire inside a health centre in Kishtwar town.

 

;