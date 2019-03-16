Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

March 16, 2019 | Agencies

A vehicle crushed to death a daily wager of Municipal Committee Poonch at Jhlas area of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Prakash, 48, son of Sheru of Khanter village. He was riding a bicycle when a vehicle hit him.

Prakash was a daily wager working with Municipal Committee Poonch.

Police officials, according to reports, said that it was a hit and run case.

“A case has been registered under FIR number 31/2019 under relevant sections of law and further investigations taken up to crack the case,” he said.