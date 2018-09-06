Vehicle checking drive conducted at B’la

Baramulla, September 05:
A special naka was laid by Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Baramulla Dr Zubair wherein more than 110 vehicles were checked during the day.
Following the reports of overloading and traffic norms violation, ARTO Baramulla on Wednesday conducted vehicle checking and checked 110 Vehicles among which 14 vehicles were compounded and 20 Vehicles challaned for various violations committed against traffic rules. He was accompanied by Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad and other officials from Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) Baramulla
Meanwhile, the inspection team informed the people about their duties towards observing traffic norms and road safety rules while travelling. The ARTO said that it was prime duty of the commuters to raise their voice against overloading and use of mobile phones by the drivers at the time of driving.
Further with a view to check rising pollution levels in the district, the team also checked the pollution checking centres in the district.