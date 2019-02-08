Vegetables prices soar as Srg-Jmu highway closes for 2nd day

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 07:
Due to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway on the second consecutive day on Thursday, the vegetable prices in the city markets have increased.
According to consumers, prices of vegetable
items like potato, tomato, pea, cauliflower, onion have increased.
Waseem Ahmad, who was purchasing onions at Amira Kadal told Rising Kashmir that shopkeepers are taking advantage of highway closure and increase rates on their own.
He said 1 kg of onion is sold at Rs 40 per kilogram which were sold at Rs 25 earlier, he said.
Abdul Majeed, who sells vegetables at Hari Sing High Street (HSHS) said that because of rains and snowfall, the supply of vegetables has abruptly decreased causing a price hike.
“We usually take vegetables from the Parimpora fruit mandi but vegetable merchants have increased the rates from 20-25%.”
Another local customer Athar Jameel said that the government has failed to check rising prices in the markets.
"Cauliflower is sold at Rs 40 per Kg which would go at Rs 30 kg earlier. They are looting the public," he said.
A senior official at the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) said that the department is suffering manpower shortage.
The official said that there are only 16 persons in the enforcement team including one AD in the Srinagar district.
Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department Kashmir Mohammad Qasim said that their enforcement teams are continuously checking the markets.
While seeking cooperation from the public, he said consumers should come forward and help them identify the offenders. “They will be dealt with strictly according to the law of the land, Qasim added.
