Veeri lays foundation of 50-bedded SDH Bijbehara

'Govt making concerted efforts to upgrade health infra'
Anantnag, May 13:
Minister for Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Abdul Rehman Veeri today laid the foundation stone of Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 14.47 crore, which will be executed by J&K Police Housing Corporation.
Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik, CMO Anantnag Dr FazilKochak, ACDAnantnag Nisar Ahmed Nisar, doctors, para-medical staff and locals were present on the occasion.
After the foundation laying ceremony, the Minister was briefed about various works to be carried out. It was informed that the proposed SDH building will have basement, ground and first floor.
Further it was told that the basement of the building will be consist of general laboratory with blood storage unit along with waiting and toilet facility. It will also have X-Ray with ultra sound/ECG facility.
The Ground floor shall comprise of emergency, emergency ward, minor OT, MRD section, injection room, resuscitation room and OPD area comprising of 6 no's of OPDs besides, the first floor shall consist of operation theatre with six bed post-operative ward and three other wards for the patients.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government is making concerted efforts to develop infrastructure in all vital sectors and special focus is being laid on the development of health sector in the state. "The efforts undertaken by the government to provide best medi-care services to the people have changed the past health scenario in the state and people have also acknowledged the improvement on ground", the Minister added.
Asking the executing agency to ensure quality while carrying out the construction works, the Minister stressed for completing the works in given time and asked the health department to monitor the works closely.
Veeri said that the policy of the government is to provide the basic and quality health services to the people at grass root level so that they do not move to main hospitals for the treatment.
With the completion of SDH Bijbehara, the people in general and those living in far flung areas need not to rush to main hospitals which are often overcrowded with patients, the Minister said adding that this fully fledged SDH will have all necessary facilities to cater the basic health needs of the people.