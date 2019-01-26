Veeri, Hakeem seek airlifting of stranded passengers

Srinagar, Jan 25 :
Former minister and Vice President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) A R Veeri Friday expressed concern over the plight of passengers stranded due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway from the last five days.
Veeri said that the governor administration should airlift the passengers stuck on the highway and provide living facilities to stranded in Jammu or Srinagar.
Scores of passengers are stuck or stranded due to closure of the highway from the last many days.
Meanwhile, Law students have demanded deferment of exams as they say several students are stuck in Jammu due to highway closure.
The PDP leader said that the university administration should look into the demands of the students and redress them. (KNS)
Meanwhile, Chairman PDF Hakeem Yaseen also asked the Governor administration to arrange free air sorties for the passengers who are stranded at Jammu and Srinagar due to closure of Highway.
In a statement issued today Hakeem while expressing concern over the dilapidated condition of the National Highway, has urged the Governor administration to provide free ration and accommodation to the stranded passengers till they are airlifted to their respective destinations. He has urged the Government to expedite work on four-laning of National way especially from Banihal to Ramban stretch which often remains closed due to landslides and shooting stones.