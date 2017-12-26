Veeri for prompt, transparent services delivery in Revenue Deptt

Budgam:
Minister for Revenue Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Abdul RehmanVeeri stressed on prompt service deliverance and maintaining transparency in the working of the department.
The Minister was speaking at ‘ Mehjoor day’ organised by the All J&K Patwari Association in Budgam.
The function was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Muhammad Haroon Malik, President KAS officers association Tasaduq Hussain Mir, SSP Budgam ,CMO Budgam, noted broadcaster AbdalMahjoor, other revenue officials of the district.
The Patwari association had also organised a blood donation camp in association with health Department on the sidelines of the function where Patwari’s donated blood.
Revenue Minister made it clear that those revenue officials who bring bad name to the department would be taken to task and removed from sensitive postings and honest, bright officers would be deployed at sensitive postings.
Veeri termed Patwaris link between revenue department and public, the Minister said that major overhaul and initiatives are on anvil to change the perception of people regarding the functioning of Patwaris.
He said that serving people is the top priority of the present dispensation. To ensure people do not face any inconvenience for getting their revenue related issued resolved, the Minister asked the Patwaris to ensure their presence in their respective Halqas.
He said government has asked every patwari to identify 5 Marlas of land in their respective areas for setting up designated offices of Patwaris there.
“It will become easy for the people to approach the Patwaris at the designated place and get their revenue related issues addressed in a speedy way,” Veeri said.
Showering a heap of praise on the late Mehjoor who was a Patwari by profession and a poet of repute, Veeri said the Mehjoor is an ideal for all Patwaris and will be remembered for his character and dealings during his duty for every Patwari.
Saying that government has announced wide-ranging policy guidelines to check haphazard conversion of agriculture land into commercialization, Veeri asked the officers to keep a check and stop conversion at a mass scale in their respective Halqas.
Veeri also launched a website of All J&K Patwari association on the occasion.
The Minister also assured the Patwaris that all their genuine demands would be addressed in time bound manner.
He also asked the Patwaris to adhere to timeline in issuance of certificates and documents like Permanent Resident Certificates(PRC), Reserve category certificates, Dependent certificate, income certificate, fardIntikab, extract of Jamabandi, attestation of Mutation, marriage certificate and other related documents.
On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir asked the Patwaris that Celebration of Mehjoor day also gives an opportunity for introspection.
He also highlighted the role of Patwari in centrally sponsored Digitization of land Records modernization Programme (DLRMP).
