Veeri calls for comprehensive dialogue on Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 16:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri has expressed serious concern over the escalation of violence in Valley and unabated civilian killings, stating that the situation merits concern of those at the helm without delay.
Veeri in a statement issued here on Sunday said that the vicious cycle of violence already taking a toll in the state has pushed Kashmir to the precipice of a disaster and if immediate measures by the government aren’t taken, the present situation could turn apocalyptic.
The PDP Vice President reiterated that confidence-building measures and comprehensive dialogue process with the stakeholders is the only way that could lead the people of the state to their permanent prosperity. “Present time in Kashmir is of tough ordeals and strenuous efforts are needed to get the people out of the crises and stop the vicious cycle of violence without delay,” Veeri said.
Expressing sympathies with the families of those who were killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Veeri also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured youth who are undergoing treatment at valley’s various hospitals at present.