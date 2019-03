Veeri booked under PSA, shifted to Jammu Jail

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities Thursday booked religious preacher and Jamiat Alhadees Vice President Moulvi Mushtaq Veeri under Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted him to Jammu Jail.

Veeri was arrested on February 23 from his residence after crackdown on separatist leaders and Jamaat-e-Islami. He was lodged in Bijehara police station.

Veeri was later shifted to district jail Mattan in Anantnag district.