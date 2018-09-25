About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

VDC member, wife injured when rifle went off in Reasi

Published at September 25, 2018 11:37 AM 0Comment(s)471views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member and his wife were injured when his rifle went off under suspicious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said Tuesday.


The 303 rifle of VDC member Kulwant Singh (35) went off at his home in Kodi village in Arnas tehsil on Monday, they said.

The bullet hit him and his wife Goddi Devi (33), police said, adding neighbours informed police about the injured couple who were later hospitalised.

A case has been registered and investigation started in the matter, they said.

