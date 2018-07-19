About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

VDC member commits suicide in Doda

Published at July 19, 2018


Press Trust of India

Jammu

A 60-year-old Village Defence Committee (VDC) member allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said today.

 

Baljeet Roy was found dead with a gunshot in his chest at Luddu Kansar village yesterday, the official said.

He said Roy was a VDC member and had used his licensed .303 rifle to end his life.

He was suffering from a disease and preliminary investigation suggested that he took the extreme step under depression.

Police have started inquest proceedings.

