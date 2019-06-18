VDC member commits suicide after killing wife

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 45-year old Village Defence Committee (VDC) member killed his wife and later committed suicide by shooting himself in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police officer told local news-gathering agency GNS that Dheeraj Raj (45) son of Maan Singh killed his wife Urmila (41) Devi with an Axe at Bashal Shamthi village in Kastigarh Tehsil belt of the Doda district last night.

After killing his wife, Dheeraj Raj also committed suicide by shooting himself with his rifle.

Deeraj, according to sources is also working in police department as SPO. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into it.