VDC member attempts suicide by shooting self

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member was grievously injured after he allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Surjeet Singh (37), a resident of Kenthi village, suffered bullet injury in his lower abdomen, a police official said.

The injured was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu and his condition was stated to be "serious".

Preliminary investigations suggest that Singh had attempted suicide, the official said, further investigation was on.