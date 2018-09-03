VCs T20 cricket tourney in full swing

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In the ongoing 16th All India VCs T20 Cricket Tournament Delhi University beat Pune University Govind of Delhi university who made 75 runs of 39 balls was declared man of the match.
In the second match Shimla University took on Rohini MKPN University which former won easily. Shimla scored 115 runs while as Rohini MKPN were bundled out on 73 runs, Dharam Prakash who claimed 5 wickets in his spell of 2.1 overs was given man of the match award. In the third match, SKUAST-K and Jammu University finished in tie as both the teams scored equal runs. In the super over, SKUAST emerged victorious. Abdul Majid who claimed five wickets in 4 overs won man of the match award.
In another match between SKUAST-J and Gorarakh Pore University, former thrashed later by a heavy margin. Deepak who blasted 155 runs in 63 balls was declared man of the match. In another match, BOSE Ajmir took on Kashmir University which later won by eight wickets. BOSE Ajmir scored 75 runs while as the KU chased the target while losing only two wickets. Ajaz Zaffar took two wickets. In the last match, Punjab Patiala thrashed Jalgaon University Maharashtra.