May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

VCC seeks ban on poplar plantation in Srinagar

 Valley Citizens Council (VCC), a Valley-based NGO has sought immediate ban on the plantation of poplar trees in the summer capital as they are harmful for the health of common people.
VCC President, Imdad Saqi urged that State administration to look into the grave and serious issue related to a common man as there are clear directions from the High Court in this regard.
“We have always shown serious concern on different issues like price hike, polythene use, dog menace and growth of poplar trees. These trees have caused health problems to the people and have become problematic,” he said.
He said several areas in the city have been affected and the people who planted these trees for economic benefits should be penalized.
“State administration including Divisional Commissioner should take cognizance of the matters as people want relief from this menace,” he said.

