VC SKUAST lays foundation of Boys, Girls hostel at FoF

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Vice-Chancellor SKUAST -Kashmir Professor Nazeer Ahmed laid a foundation stone of the Boys (Pine Hostel) and Girls (Cedar Hostel) on 23 January 2019 at Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar Campus, Ganderbal. Director Education, Professor Shakeel Ahmad, Director Extension, Professor Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Planning, Professor Nazir Ahmad, Dean Students Welfare, Prof. M A A Siddique, Prof T H Masoodi, Dean Forestry, Registrar, Prof. Masood ul Haq Wani, Estates officer, Syed Aga, all faculty members of FOF and Engineers of the Estates' Department, graced the occasion.
Dean, Faculty of Forestry Professor TH Masoodi, welcomed the Vice-chancellor and other dignitaries.
He appreciated the efforts of the vice chancellor for taking keen interest in the development of infrastructure at Faculty of Forestry. The Vice Chancellor along with all the officers of the university walked in the campus to inspect the Academic and Research activities of the faculty.
While laying the foundation stone of the two hostels, the vice chancellor assured the faculty for the speeding up the construction work so that students are shifted to their campus without further delay. The VC also assured to keep FOF on priority regarding the infrastructure development and funds allotment in the upcoming budget.